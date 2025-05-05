Bow Wow Wants Jermaine Dupri & Janet Jackson To Reconcile

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Bow Wow Hopes for Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri Reunion: “It Could Happen”

In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, rapper and actor Bow Wow opened up about one of hip-hop and R&B’s most talked-about former couples — Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri. The Like Mike star didn’t hold back his admiration for the duo’s past relationship, expressing his hope that the two might reconcile one day.

Reflecting on their once high-profile romance, Bow Wow fondly remembered the special bond between Jackson and Dupri, calling it “real love” and noting how close the two truly were behind the scenes. Inspired by Nelly and Ashanti’s unexpected rekindling, Bow Wow mused that a Jackson-Dupri reunion might not be out of the question.

“She was so good to JD,” Bow Wow said, praising Jackson’s kindness and character. “She really loved him.” His comments come in the wake of Dupri’s candid appearance in Janet Jackson’s 2022 Lifetime documentary, where the famed producer addressed the breakup with vulnerability, admitting to past mistakes and expressing regrets over how things ended.

While there’s been no public indication from Jackson or Dupri about reigniting their relationship, Bow Wow’s sentiments reflect the feelings of many fans who admired the pair’s chemistry and mutual respect.

Whether a reunion is truly in the cards remains to be seen, but if love can come back around for Nelly and Ashanti, who’s to say it can’t for Janet and JD?