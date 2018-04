CARDI B: Shows Baby Bump on SNL [VIDEO]

Cardi B used SNL to reveal her baby bump to the public.

While she still hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy, it was pretty clear on Saturday night that she chose national television to address the rumors. She played the first song of her set, “Bodak Yellow,” in a dress with lots of feathers around her abdomen. But during her performance of “Be Careful” she wore a form-fitting white dress that left no questions for viewers.

Check out the clip below and see for yourself.

Fasho Thoughts:

She’s still set to play Coachella this weekend.

this weekend. She may speak further on her pregnancy when she co-hosts The Tonight Show this week.

this week. There are still a lot of questions — like is it a boy or a girl?

She decided to show instead of tell.

