TRISTAN THOMPSON: Booed By Hometown Fans

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
10 reads
Tristan Thompson heard from a hometown crowd how much they hate him for cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

During last night’s NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, the crowd booed Tristan. He didn’t start the basketball game, but when he came off the bench he was greeted by a chorus of boos. And Tristan got heckled every time he touched the ball.

Tristan played an uncharacteristically high 30 minutes and scored 10 points with 9 rebounds. (People)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • To be a fly on the locker room wall just to hear how his teammates teased Tristan about being the top trending gossip story.
  • Khloe relocated to Cleveland to be closer to Tristan.
  • Her world has been turned topsy-turvy right before the biggest moment of her life — giving birth to a baby she’s wanted for so long.
  • The NBA playoffs start this Saturday.
  • The off-season may start soon for Tristan. The Cavaliers are long-shots at winning the Eastern Conference, much less the NBA Championship.
Continue reading TRISTAN THOMPSON: Booed By Hometown Fans

