Michael Ealy believes that attitudes about sex and love have changed so much over the years that people now openly accept marital infidelity.

In Think Like A Man Too, Michael plays a man who began a relationship after a one night stand with Taraji P Henson. The idea that you can find love in a salacious way is not so strange to him considering what people watch for entertainment these days.

“We’re in a society now where a lot of things are accepted. You see dysfunctional, cheating husbands on TV now. A one night stand has been happening for years,” he told Black Tree TV.

‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Beefs Up Security To Decrease Fights

Michael Ealy Says People Accept Husbands Cheating But Don’t Kill Him was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Sonya Eskridge Posted June 20, 2014

Also On 100.3: