Teachers Allowed To Carry Guns To Class In Cincinnati!

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

 

The school district where a student opened fire two years ago, shooting two students, is now allowing teachers and other staff members to bring guns into classrooms.

The Madison Local School Board unanimously passed the measure Tuesday night.

What are your thoughts on teachers being able to carry guns in one Cincinnati school district? I feel it’s a gift and a curse.  I say that because, while it’s a good idea because the teacher can protect their self and a bad idea because what if the gun accidentally goes off and the teacher shoots an innocent student. That’s my take on it. (FOX19)



Photos
