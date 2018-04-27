What to Make With Ripe Bananas

Sometimes you buy bananas and you never get around to eating all of them, but don’t throw them away! Overripe bananas can make some good treats and your money doesn’t go to waste.

Urban legends say that when the outside of a banana turns black that they are no good and unhealthy. According to the Harvard School of Public Health reports this is so untrue. “A ripe banana contains a high concentration of dietary fiber, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin B-6 and antioxidant compounds.” But warning! If you have a latex allergy, stay away from them because they contain proteins that are the same as latex.

Just remember…. overripe bananas are healthy and can easily be made into something yummy! Happy cooking.