KANYE WEST: Upcoming Album Takes Shape

Kanye West has started dropping music as he heads towards the release of his eighth solo studio album. On Friday afternoon, he dropped “Lift Yourself,” which features an incredible beat and nursery-school lyrics like “poopity scoop” and “scoop ditty woop.” And then on Saturday, he put out a new track with T.I. called “Ye vs. The People,” in which he tried to explain his recent behavior and political cosigns.

While we don’t know if either song will make his next album, we know the name of it. ‘Ye says the LP will be called Love Everyone and will feature a picture of plastic surgeon Jan Adams, the surgeon who operated on Kanye’s mother, Donda West, shortly before her death.

According to TMZ, Kanye hopes the album will serve as an olive branch to Dr. Adams, who the rapper would like to meet.

On Saturday, Kanye announced that Parkland student activist Emma González was his hero. He then shared a photo of himself with a very short haircut, which he said was “inspired by Emma.” She replied by calling James Shaw Junior, who disarmed the Waffle House murderer a week ago, “my hero.”

Fasho Thoughts:

We’ve seen him come up with and discard album titles, artwork and concept before. Let’s see if this sticks.

Kanye albums that were announced and never happened include, A Good Ass Job , Turbografx 16 and Swish (which became The Life of Pablo ).

, and (which became ). Smokepurrp already remixed “Lift Yourself,” trolling J. Cole and calling himself “Your favorite lyricist.”

already remixed “Lift Yourself,” trolling and calling himself “Your favorite lyricist.” Is Kanye the new scatman?

“Lift Yourself” makes it clearer than ever he’s just trolling us all.

He needs to pay the doc and get permission to use his picture unless he aims to get sued.

Kanye is going to keep doing outrageous stunts and making provocative statements until the album drops.

Also On 100.3: