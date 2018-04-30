Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

KANYE WEST: Upcoming Album Takes Shape

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
4 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West has started dropping music as he heads towards the release of his eighth solo studio album. On Friday afternoon, he dropped “Lift Yourself,” which features an incredible beat and nursery-school lyrics like “poopity scoop” and “scoop ditty woop.” And then on Saturday, he put out a new track with T.I. called “Ye vs. The People,” in which he tried to explain his recent behavior and political cosigns.

While we don’t know if either song will make his next album, we know the name of it. ‘Ye says the LP will be called Love Everyone and will feature a picture of plastic surgeon Jan Adams, the surgeon who operated on Kanye’s mother, Donda West, shortly before her death.

According to TMZ, Kanye hopes the album will serve as an olive branch to Dr. Adams, who the rapper would like to meet.

On Saturday, Kanye announced that Parkland student activist Emma González was his hero. He then shared a photo of himself with a very short haircut, which he said was “inspired by Emma.” She replied by calling James Shaw Junior, who disarmed the Waffle House murderer a week ago, “my hero.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • We’ve seen him come up with and discard album titles, artwork and concept before. Let’s see if this sticks.
  • Kanye albums that were announced and never happened include, A Good Ass JobTurbografx 16 and Swish (which became The Life of Pablo).
  • Smokepurrp already remixed “Lift Yourself,” trolling J. Cole and calling himself “Your favorite lyricist.”
  • Is Kanye the new scatman?
  • “Lift Yourself” makes it clearer than ever he’s just trolling us all.
  • He needs to pay the doc and get permission to use his picture unless he aims to get sued.
  • Kanye is going to keep doing outrageous stunts and making provocative statements until the album drops.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

album , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , kanye west , shape , Takes , upcoming

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading KANYE WEST: Upcoming Album Takes Shape

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now