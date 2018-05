OHIO: College Offering Scholarships To Top Gamers

Ashland University in Ohio is now offering scholarships for students who are excellent at playing Fortnite Battle Royale.

Starting this fall, students can get a scholarship for playing a video game.

The school joined the National Association of Collegiate Esports and now recruits esports players the same way they would a varsity athlete. It seems, finally, gamers are getting the same benefits as the jocks. (Fortune)

