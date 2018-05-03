Cincinnati: Movies Opening Up This Week

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE BREAKING NEWS VIA EMAIL FROM RNBCINCY:

OVERBOARD (Comedy)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? In this remake of the 1987 comedy, a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.

WHO’S IN IT? Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria

TRIVIA:

A remake of the 1987 Goldie Hawn – Kurt Russell movie. But this time, the genders are switched.

Anna Faris's ex Chris Pratt starred with Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2.

Eugenio Derbez is behind some of the most popular TV shows in Mexico.

OVERBOARD: Leonardo (Eugenio Derbez) fires Kate (Anna Faris). OC: …Nope. :24

TULLY (Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A mother of three forms a unique bond with a young nanny named Tully.

WHO’S IN IT? Charlize Theron, Mark Duplass, Mackenzie Davis, Ron Livingston

TRIVIA:

Screenwriter Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman also worked together on Juno and Young Adult (also starring Charlize Theron).

Charlize gained 50 pounds for the role.

Originally set to debut on April 20th.

TULLY: Tully (Mackenzie Davis) tells Marlo (Charlize Theron) she seems like a great mom. OC: …fourth-graders :30

BAD SAMARITAN (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A pair of burglars stumble upon a woman being held captive in a home they intended to rob.

WHO’S IN IT? David Tennant, Kerry Condon, Robert Sheehan, Jacqueline Byers

TRIVIA:

David Tennant was the 10th Doctor Who.

Directed by Dean Devlin , who acted on such ’80s TV shows as Hill Street Blues , Alice , Fame and Happy Days .

The movie was shot in Portland, Oregon.

