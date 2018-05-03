Cincy
Cincinnati: Movies Opening Up This Week

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
OVERBOARD (Comedy)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? In this remake of the 1987 comedy, a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.

WHO’S IN IT? Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria

TRIVIA:

  • A remake of the 1987 Goldie Hawn – Kurt Russell movie. But this time, the genders are switched.
  • Anna Faris’s ex Chris Pratt starred with Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2.
  • Eugenio Derbez is behind some of the most popular TV shows in Mexico.

OVERBOARD: Leonardo (Eugenio Derbez) fires Kate (Anna Faris). OC: …Nope. :24

TULLY (Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A mother of three forms a unique bond with a young nanny named Tully.

WHO’S IN IT? Charlize Theron, Mark Duplass, Mackenzie Davis, Ron Livingston

TRIVIA:

  • Screenwriter Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman also worked together on Junoand Young Adult (also starring Charlize Theron).
  • Charlize gained 50 pounds for the role.
  • Originally set to debut on April 20th.

 

TULLY: Tully (Mackenzie Davis) tells Marlo (Charlize Theron) she seems like a great mom. OC: …fourth-graders :30

 

      

BAD SAMARITAN (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A pair of burglars stumble upon a woman being held captive in a home they intended to rob.

WHO’S IN IT? David Tennant, Kerry Condon, Robert Sheehan, Jacqueline Byers

TRIVIA:

  • David Tennant was the 10th Doctor Who.
  • Directed by Dean Devlin, who acted on such ’80s TV shows as Hill Street Blues, Alice, Fame and Happy Days.
  • The movie was shot in Portland, Oregon.

 

Don Juan Fasho

cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Movies , opening , This , up , Week

