Cincinnati: Movies Opening Up This Week

OVERBOARD (Comedy)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT? In this remake of the 1987 comedy, a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.
WHO’S IN IT? Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria
TRIVIA:
- A remake of the 1987 Goldie Hawn – Kurt Russell movie. But this time, the genders are switched.
- Anna Faris’s ex Chris Pratt starred with Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2.
- Eugenio Derbez is behind some of the most popular TV shows in Mexico.
OVERBOARD: Leonardo (Eugenio Derbez) fires Kate (Anna Faris). OC: …Nope. :24
TULLY (Drama)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A mother of three forms a unique bond with a young nanny named Tully.
WHO’S IN IT? Charlize Theron, Mark Duplass, Mackenzie Davis, Ron Livingston
TRIVIA:
- Screenwriter Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman also worked together on Junoand Young Adult (also starring Charlize Theron).
- Charlize gained 50 pounds for the role.
- Originally set to debut on April 20th.
TULLY: Tully (Mackenzie Davis) tells Marlo (Charlize Theron) she seems like a great mom. OC: …fourth-graders :30
BAD SAMARITAN (Horror)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A pair of burglars stumble upon a woman being held captive in a home they intended to rob.
WHO’S IN IT? David Tennant, Kerry Condon, Robert Sheehan, Jacqueline Byers
TRIVIA:
- David Tennant was the 10th Doctor Who.
- Directed by Dean Devlin, who acted on such ’80s TV shows as Hill Street Blues, Alice, Fame and Happy Days.
- The movie was shot in Portland, Oregon.
