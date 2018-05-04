HULK HOGAN: May Return To WWE

1 reads Leave a comment
Hulkamania may soon be running wild again in the WWE.
TMZ reports that Hulk Hogan has been in talks with WWE officials and negotiating a possible return. The WWE cut all ties with “The Hulkster” in 2015 over Hogan’s use of the N-word during a secretly-recorded sex tape that was leaked as well as in another recording. Hogan apologized for the recordings and insisted that he’s not a racist. He even got support from African-American wrestlers, but the WWE decided to make a clean break from Hogan and erased all mentions of his name and merchandise bearing his image.
It is said that both sides want a return to happen and are currently working on how to do it in the most appropriate way.
Fasho Thoughts:
- It hasn’t felt right not having Hogan in the WWE.
- His return has to be done right. He offended a lot of people. Hulk and the WWE must show that he’s a changed man and is devoted to sending the right message about racism.
- Hogan probably just wants a chance to clear his name. The WWE probably just sees it as good for business.
- Hogan is going to be 65 this summer.
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
1.Source:Radio One 1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 22 of 37
23.Source:Radio One 23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 37 of 37
comments – add yours