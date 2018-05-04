HULK HOGAN: May Return To WWE

Hulkamania may soon be running wild again in the WWE.

TMZ reports that Hulk Hogan has been in talks with WWE officials and negotiating a possible return. The WWE cut all ties with “The Hulkster” in 2015 over Hogan’s use of the N-word during a secretly-recorded sex tape that was leaked as well as in another recording. Hogan apologized for the recordings and insisted that he’s not a racist. He even got support from African-American wrestlers, but the WWE decided to make a clean break from Hogan and erased all mentions of his name and merchandise bearing his image.

It is said that both sides want a return to happen and are currently working on how to do it in the most appropriate way.

Fasho Thoughts:

It hasn’t felt right not having Hogan in the WWE.

His return has to be done right. He offended a lot of people. Hulk and the WWE must show that he’s a changed man and is devoted to sending the right message about racism.

Hogan probably just wants a chance to clear his name. The WWE probably just sees it as good for business.

Hogan is going to be 65 this summer.

