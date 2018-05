CHILDISH GAMBINO: New This Is America Video

The latest Childish Gambino video is an interesting commentary on gun violence in America.

In the clip for “This Is America,” Donald Glover dances around a parking garage while shooting people down. The controversial clip also contains a cameo from SZA towards the end.

Here’s what people are saying:

Donald Glover snapped on “This Is America.” The video, the song, the dancing, it felt like the Blackest thing I’ve ever heard, like sounds from the past, present and future.

Donald Glover has become what we wanted Kanye to be in 2018.

to be in 2018. I feel like this is our reward for surviving Kanye’s week of white supremacy.

And to think, just a week ago we were listening to “Poopy Di Scoop Diddy Whoop.”

Donald Glover can act, sing, rap, perform stand up comedy and dance all at a professional level. Now that’s talent.

He made the most of his weekend in the spotlight, acting and performing on SNL and dropping off a new song and video.

and dropping off a new song and video. Last we heard, he planned to do one more album.

He’s going on tour with Rae Sremmurd later this summer.

