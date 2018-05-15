Entertainment
ROYAL WEDDING: The World’s First Black Princess Meghan Markle Wants To Walk Alone

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Meghan Markle wants to walk down the aisle alone at her wedding on Saturday now that her father has backed out and will not attend the ceremony.

Kensington Palace was “blindsided” by Thomas Markle’s photo scandal and sudden withdrawal from the wedding. They learned about it like the rest of us — by reading about it on TMZ. He also checked into a hospital claiming he suffered a setback after a heart attack, last week.

Now it’s up to Prince Harry to play Meghan’s advocate and convince Queen Elizabeth that they’re about to break yet another Royal tradition.

The Palace has considered one of Harry’s relatives to walk Meghan down the aisle. His brother and Best Man, Prince William, is the logical choice. But Prince Charles might do it. Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, just returned home from hip replacement surgery. If the 96-year-old granddad “walked” Meghan down the aisle, the ceremony could go well into Sunday. (People)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This Royal Wedding has turned into a reality show. Tune in Saturday to learn the surprise twist: Who gives Meghan away?
  • The Palace hasn’t had a crisis of this magnitude since Prince Harry stripped naked playing pool in Las Vegas.
  • There’s already enough pageantry at this ceremony. Meghan doesn’t need an escort.
  • Meghan’s mom might be convinced to walk with Meghan.
Don Juan Fasho

Photos
