Don Juan Fasho: Movies Opening Up This Week!

DEADPOOL 2 (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool battles the evil and powerful Cable and other bad guys to save a boy’s life.

WHO’S IN IT? Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Bill Skarsgård, Brianna Hildebrand, Zazie Beetz, Terry Crews, Leslie Uggams

TRIVIA:

Josh Brolin, who plays Cable, also portrays Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War .

. Deadpool 2 is expected to break the record for highest grossing opening for an R-rated film, which was set by the first movie in 2016.

is expected to break the record for highest grossing opening for an R-rated film, which was set by the first movie in 2016. Deadpool 3 and an X-Force spinoff are already in the works.

T.J. Miller, who appeared in the first two Deadpool movies, will not be in any of the sequels. He was recently arrested for allegedly phoning in a fake bomb threat.

DEADPOOL 2: Cable (Josh Brolin) talks about pain. OC: …than man. :20

Ryan Reynolds on the relationship between Deadpool and Cable in Deadpool 2. OC: …for sure. :14

SHOW DOGS (Comedy)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A macho Rottweiler police dog is ordered to go undercover as a primped show dog in a prestigious Dog Show, along with his human partner, to avert a disaster from happening.

WHO’S IN IT? Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, voices of Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordin Sparks, Gabriel Iglesias, Shaquille O’Neal, Stanley Tucci

TRIVIA:

This is director Raja Gosnell ‘s fourth movie with talking dogs, following Scooby-Doo (2002), Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) and Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008).

‘s fourth movie with talking dogs, following (2002), (2004) and (2008). The movie was shot at Pinewood Studios in Cardiff, Wales.

Will Arnett and Gabriel Iglesias also both worked on The Nut Job (2014) and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (2017).

SHOW DOGS: Max the dog (voice of Ludacris) passes gas as Frank (Will Arnett) gives him a bath. OC: …they burn. :14

BOOK CLUB (Comedy – Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Four lifelong friends have their lives forever changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club.

WHO’S IN IT? Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Alicia Silverstone, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Wallace Shawn, Richard Dreyfuss, Craig T. Nelson

TRIVIA:

The cast includes four Oscar winners — Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Richard Dreyfuss and Mary Steenburgen.

Andy Garcia played Diane Keaton’s nephew in The Godfather 3 .

. Don Johnson’s daughter Dakota starred in the 50 Shades of Grey movies.

BOOK CLUB: Vivian (Jane Fonda) tells her book club (Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen) she chose 50 Shades of Grey for them to read. OC: …your cat. :24

Also On 100.3: