Cincy
Home > Cincy

Don Juan Fasho: Movies Opening Up This Week!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 37 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

DEADPOOL 2 (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool battles the evil and powerful Cable and other bad guys to save a boy’s life.

WHO’S IN IT? Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Bill Skarsgård, Brianna Hildebrand, Zazie Beetz, Terry Crews, Leslie Uggams

TRIVIA:

  • Josh Brolin, who plays Cable, also portrays Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.
  • Deadpool 2 is expected to break the record for highest grossing opening for an R-rated film, which was set by the first movie in 2016.
  • Deadpool 3 and an X-Force spinoff are already in the works.
  • T.J. Miller, who appeared in the first two Deadpool movies, will not be in any of the sequels. He was recently arrested for allegedly phoning in a fake bomb threat.

DEADPOOL 2: Cable (Josh Brolin) talks about pain. OC: …than man. :20

Ryan Reynolds on the relationship between Deadpool and Cable in Deadpool 2. OC: …for sure. :14

SHOW DOGS (Comedy)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A macho Rottweiler police dog is ordered to go undercover as a primped show dog in a prestigious Dog Show, along with his human partner, to avert a disaster from happening.

WHO’S IN IT? Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, voices of Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordin Sparks, Gabriel Iglesias, Shaquille O’Neal, Stanley Tucci

TRIVIA:

  • This is director Raja Gosnell‘s fourth movie with talking dogs, following Scooby-Doo(2002), Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) and Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008).
  • The movie was shot at Pinewood Studios in Cardiff, Wales.
  • Will Arnett and Gabriel Iglesias also both worked on The Nut Job (2014) and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (2017).

 

SHOW DOGS: Max the dog (voice of Ludacris) passes gas as Frank (Will Arnett) gives him a bath. OC: …they burn. :14

 

   

BOOK CLUB (Comedy – Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Four lifelong friends have their lives forever changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club.

WHO’S IN IT? Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Alicia Silverstone, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Wallace Shawn, Richard Dreyfuss, Craig T. Nelson

TRIVIA:

  • The cast includes four Oscar winners — Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Richard Dreyfuss and Mary Steenburgen.
  • Andy Garcia played Diane Keaton’s nephew in The Godfather 3.
  • Don Johnson’s daughter Dakota starred in the 50 Shades of Grey movies.

 

BOOK CLUB: Vivian (Jane Fonda) tells her book club (Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen) she chose 50 Shades of Grey for them to read. OC: …your cat. :24

don juan fasho , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Movies , opening , This , up , Week

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Don Juan Fasho: Movies Opening Up This Week!

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now