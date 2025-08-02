All Cap: Donald Trump’s Lie On President Obama Proves It’s Time To Get Litigious Against MAGA

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump is at it again — lying, projecting, and distracting. This time, he’s coming with a side of treason accusations and Met Gala gossip.

In a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the festering truth about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced President has launched a full-blown misinformation blitz, accusing President Obama of treason, claiming AOC broke House rules by attending the Met Gala, and throwing unwarranted shade at Vice President Kamala Harris, Beyoncé, Oprah, Al Sharpton as well as the Democratic Party.

At this point, we have to admit the lies have gone beyond gaslighting and call it what it truly is: a targeted and dangerous disinformation campaign. And it’s time we start fighting back and hitting them where it hurts: in court.

Recently, when asked about his connection to Epstein, Trump gave what can only be described as an unhinged diatribe, bizarrely claiming Obama had been “caught directly” committing “treason”, telling reporters, “Obama’s been caught directly… What they did in 2016 and 2020 is very criminal. It’s criminal at the highest level… Look, he’s guilty. It’s not a question … This was treason.”

An orange-faced lie.

There is zero evidence that President Obama has done anything criminal. None. Nada. Zilch. But that didn’t stop Trump from doubling down on the blatant lie, citing a “criminal referral” from none other than MAGA mouthpiece Tulsi Gabbard, who claimed she uncovered “overwhelming evidence” that the Obama administration manipulated intelligence to set the stage for a “coup” against Trump.

The same administration that attempted a coup and pardoned actual treasonous criminals is now running a full-blown campaign of lies to once again cover Trump’s own criminal record and activities that MAGA keeps attempting to sweep under the rug.

This nonsense and continuous rabbit hole of lies is timed perfectly to do what Trump does best, distract and drain you from the fact that the Epstein files are back in the headlines, along with Trump’s name. Thanks to a decades-old photos, flight logs, and an uncomfortable number of mutual acquaintances, the truth has finally come into the mainstream once again (because we told y’all this in 2016) that Trump and Epstein were tight. That’s not an opinion; that’s fact. From Palm Beach soirées to NYC club nights, they were seen often enough to have raised red flags decades ago.

Now that the heat is reaching a boiling point, Trump has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release only “credible” information from the Epstein files. That’s right, Trump, who has been named publicly as being one of the names on the list and was mentioned in the Epstein case multiple times, is telling the public that he is trying to define what’s credible as his fingerprints remain embedded across decades of evidence showing his proximity to a convicted sex trafficker; credibility, in this case, is clearly code for “scrub my name.”

Scrubbing his name is a plan that is clearly underway, because let’s not forget, last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson conveniently sent the House home early to avoid a vote on releasing the Epstein files in full, proving that MAGA’s political machine is working overtime to bury the truth and flood the news cycle with chaos.

But wait—there’s more.

Trump’s Deputy AG Todd Blanche, who is Trump’s former private attorney, met with Ghislaine Maxwell for nine hours at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, and is expected to meet with her for a second time this week. Maxwell is Epstein’s convicted accomplice, who is serving 20 years for trafficking minors. Stocked with a potential pardon, Maxwell told the court that she had more tea to spill and names to name, and of course, Trump’s crew is toting the story that he believes she might just remember something.

Y’all, this is straight out of a Scorsese film.

We are literally witnessing mass manipulation and witness tampering dressed up as a press conference; and given Maxwell’s track record of perjury, the DOJ already labeled her a “pervasive liar” back in 2021 after she made multiple false statements under oath and failed to take responsibility for her actions. Trump is testing the temperature to see if he can twist the narrative to serve himself, and if we don’t pay attention, he will.

Which brings us to his now-regular routine of throwing random Black public figures into the fray. Kamala Harris. Oprah. Beyoncé. Al Sharpton. Not only is this a continuation of his acting out of the authoritarian playbook, but it also keeps his base frothing off of race-baiting lies and the headlines off his own shoddy record. But the real egregiousness here is Trump’s ongoing allegiance to propaganda and foreign adversaries over facts and the American people.

Source: UCG / Getty

Let’s not forget, Russia did interfere in the 2016 election. That’s not up for debate—it’s in a 950-page bipartisan Senate report, led by Republican Marco Rubio. The report concluded that Russia’s goal was to indirectly assist the Trump campaign through various methods, including psychological warfare via Facebook ads and campaigns.

Despite the irrefutable evidence and reports, Trump is spouting delusions of grandeur and threatening to arrest Obama and Democrats, all while robbing Americans blind and ushering in a pay-for-play lifestyle in every facet of our lives, passing laws that have set the country back 50 years, in addition to the stagnation and outright halt in education.

Let’s be real, Trump is unraveling, and what’s more dangerous than his mental state is the power he still holds over a party willing to sell its soul for MAGA loyalty. This is truly no longer about politics, but instead about survival — the survival of truth, democracy, and sanity.

That’s why the lawsuits must begin.

It’s time to meet lies with litigation. Disinformation should cost something. Defamation should come with consequences, because if we don’t push back in court, we’re giving MAGA free rein to keep polluting our news and timelines with this discourse, distracting us from the real crimes happening in Washington by the Trump administration, and attacking innocent people to protect a convicted felon, liar, and grifter-in-chief.

Enough is enough.

Sue them all. It’s time to strip the lies of their perceived legal shelter and demand truth under oath in court to show them that accountability is not optional. Because if Trump and his enablers keep dodging justice with press conferences and propaganda, then what example does that set for the future? And more importantly, what does that do to the credibility regarding the reporting of information?

We’re done watching. Let the lawsuits begin.

