Cincinnati Reds vs Cubs: Crucial Series Ahead

Cincinnati Reds & Chicago Cubs Play In Game 2 Of Series

Published on August 5, 2025

Cincinnati Reds v. Chicago Cubs
Source: Nick Loggarakis / Getty

Reds vs. Cubs Series Preview: NL Central Rivals Clash Again at Wrigley

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs are set to face off in a crucial three-game series at Wrigley Field, with playoff positioning and bragging rights on the line. The Cubs currently hold a 4-3 edge in the season series, but the Reds are looking to even the score—and possibly swing momentum their way.

Home Field Advantage: Cubs Hold the Edge

Chicago has been a force at home this season, boasting a 35-21 record at Wrigley. That home dominance pairs well with their solid 65-47 overall record, putting them firmly in the postseason conversation. The Cubs’ offense is hitting at a consistent clip, with a team batting average of .254—good enough to generate runs against most pitching staffs.

Road-Tested Reds Still in the Fight

Cincinnati has been competitive on the road, though a 26-28 away record shows some struggles in tight games. At 59-54 overall, the Reds are very much alive in the NL playoff picture. Their offensive approach leans on patience and discipline at the plate, with a .320 team on-base percentage that keeps them in games even when the bats go quiet.

Players to Watch

Cubs

  • Seiya Suzuki – A dynamic hitter with power and speed, Suzuki can change the game with one swing or a clutch base-running play.
  • Ian Happ – A consistent contributor from both sides of the plate, Happ brings experience and leadership to the Cubs’ lineup.

Reds

  • Spencer Steer – One of Cincinnati’s most versatile threats, Steer can hit for power and average while playing multiple positions.
  • Tyler Stephenson – The Reds’ backstop has been heating up at the plate, giving them an offensive boost from behind the dish.

What’s at Stake

This series could be a turning point for both teams as the NL Central race heats up in August. A series win for the Cubs would give them a commanding lead in the head-to-head battle and help solidify their division standing. For the Reds, a road series win at Wrigley would be a momentum boost and a strong statement heading into the final stretch.

