Soulja Boy Released On Gun Charges Due To “Insufficient Evidence”

Published on August 6, 2025

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Soulja Boy Released on Gun Charges After Prosecutors Cite ‘Insufficient Evidence’

Rapper Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Way, has been released from custody after facing gun-related charges—thanks to what prosecutors are calling “insufficient evidence” to move forward with the case.

The charges stemmed from a recent incident in which authorities allegedly found a firearm in Soulja Boy’s possession, a potential violation of his probation terms. However, after a closer review, prosecutors determined there was not enough evidence to confidently pursue the case in court.

The artist’s legal team welcomed the decision, with a spokesperson stating, “Soulja Boy has maintained his innocence from the beginning. We’re pleased the legal system ultimately came to the correct conclusion.”

This isn’t the first time the rapper has faced legal trouble involving weapons. In 2019, he was sentenced to jail time for probation violations linked to previous firearm offenses. Despite his history, the court’s latest move reflects the burden prosecutors face in proving such cases beyond a reasonable doubt.

Soulja Boy has not publicly commented on his release, but fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news, with many hoping the rapper will stay focused on his music and business ventures moving forward.The case serves as yet another reminder of the legal tightrope walked by public figures—and the importance of evidence in determining justice.

