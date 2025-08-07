Hamilton’s West Side Little League Season Recap

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

Hamilton’s West Side Little League Falls Short in Great Lakes Regional Final

Hamilton’s West Side Little League team saw its Little League World Series dreams come to an end after a hard-fought 9-4 loss to Illinois in the Great Lakes Regional Championship on Tuesday. The defeat, which took place in Whitestown, Indiana, closes the book on what was otherwise a remarkable postseason run.

Despite the disappointment, Hamilton has plenty to be proud of. The team put on an impressive showing throughout the tournament, securing key victories over both Kentucky and Michigan on their way to the title game. Their journey to the regional final came on the heels of winning their 22nd Ohio state championship—a testament to the program’s consistency and excellence.

Playing just two hours from home, the Hamilton squad had strong community support in the stands, making the loss all the more emotional. Illinois proved to be a formidable opponent, capitalizing on key scoring opportunities to pull ahead and ultimately seal the game.

Still, the players and coaches from Hamilton walk away with heads held high, having once again cemented the team’s legacy as one of Ohio’s top Little League programs.

While they’ll miss out on a trip to Williamsport, the future remains bright for these young athletes—and for a city that continues to rally behind them with pride.