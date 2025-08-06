Listen Live
Entertainment

Sony Developing 'Spider-Punk' Film With Daniel Kaluuya

Sony Developing ‘Spider-Punk’ Film With Daniel Kaluuya

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
"Sinners" European Premiere – Arrivals
Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

The Spider-Verse is expanding once again. This time, it’s going punk. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Animation is officially developing a new Spider-Man spinoff centered around fan-favorite character Spider-Punk, voiced by Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Read more inside.

Kaluuya is not only reprising his role as Hobie Brown, but he’s also stepping into the writer’s chair. The gifted talent will develop the film alongside Ajon Singh.

Although plot details are still under wraps, the movie is expected to dive deeper into the backstory of Hobie Brown, the anarchic Spider-Man from an alternate British punk universe. Known for his radical style, rebellious spirit, and standout appearance in Across the Spider-Verse, Hobie quickly became a breakout star among audiences, stealing scenes with his magnetic presence and punk rock edge.

Kaluuya’s portrayal added depth and style to the character, turning Spider-Punk into an instant hit within the Spider-Verse franchise. While fans are eagerly awaiting more information, the announcement alone has sparked major excitement online as people anticipate what Kaluuya and Singh will bring to this spin on the beloved superhero story.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Hobie was one of many variants helping Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) take on the film’s multidimensional villain, The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). The film also introduced Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) and featured a tense standoff with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), another Spider-Man variant who sees Miles as a threat to the multiverse’s fragile balance.

Spider-Punk will mark another bold step for Sony’s Spider-Verse, which has proven to be one of the most inventive animated superhero franchises to date. The trilogy’s final installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is currently slated to hit theaters on June 25, 2027.

While fans wait for that epic conclusion, Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk promises to deliver a fresh perspective. One that blends British punk ethos with the classic Spider-Man legacy. With Kaluuya’s creative vision leading the charge, this project has the potential to push the Spider-Verse into daring new territory.

No release date has been announced for Spider-Punk yet, but the revolution will be animated.

Sony Developing ‘Spider-Punk’ Film With Daniel Kaluuya  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close