Beyonce Asks Mama Tina to Limit Social Media

Tina Knowles Shares Beyoncé’s Playful Plea: “Mama, Can You Not Post So Much?”

Source: Gareth Fuller – PA Images / Getty

Tina Knowles, ever the proud mother and No. 1 fan of her superstar daughter Beyoncé, recently opened up about the playful tension between the two when it comes to social media.

In a lighthearted revelation, Tina shared that Beyoncé occasionally asks her to pump the brakes on her enthusiastic online activity. “Mama, can you not post so much? Like c’mon now, when are you ever going to stop posting? You’re doing too much,” Tina recalled Beyoncé saying.

Despite the gentle scolding, Tina made it clear that her posts come from a place of love, excitement, and unwavering support. “I’m just so proud of my kids. I love seeing them perform, and I can’t help but share it with the world,” she said, embracing her role as the family’s biggest cheerleader.

Tina also reflected on the unique mother-daughter dynamic that plays out behind the scenes of Beyoncé’s record-breaking Cowboy Carter Tour, which wrapped up in July. While acknowledging that they don’t always see eye-to-eye—especially when it comes to social media—Tina emphasized the deep bond they share.

The Cowboy Carter Tour, which made headlines for shattering venue records, has now claimed its place in music history as the highest-grossing country music tour ever. As Beyoncé continues to break barriers and redefine genres, Tina remains a joyful, proud, and very active presence in her corner—even if it means getting a few playful warnings from her daughter along the way.