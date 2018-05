AMERICAN IDOL: Maddie Poppe Wins!

Maddie Poppe, the 19-year-old from Iowa, won Season 16 of American Idol on Monday night.

Not only to Maddie win the title, she also got lucky in love. During the show, it was revealed that her new boyfriend is runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

Caleb revealed to host Ryan Seacrest, “Well Maddie is my pal and I’ve known her since the beginning of Hollywood week. And she actually happens to be my girlfriend.” (People)

The big finale also featured performances by Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Nick Jonas, DJ Mustard, Yolanda Adams, LeAnn Rimes, Gary Clark, Jr., Darius Rucker, Bebe Rexha, Patti LaBelle, and Kermit the Frog, with a special appearance by Jimmy Kimmel.

Fasho Thought:

Maybe this Idol romance will pave the way to an Idol/Bachelor hybrid show.

romance will pave the way to an hybrid show. I’m surprised that they didn’t try to exploit the relationship a bit more. Seems like it would have made the show more interesting.

This was Idol‘s first season on ABC.

