Jake Browning Struggles in Preseason Matchup as Desmond Ridder Shows Late-Game Spark

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning had a rough outing in the team’s recent preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, raising questions about his consistency heading into the regular season. Browning completed just 6 of 14 passes, with several throws missing the mark, and failed to find a rhythm against Philadelphia’s second-string defense.

Browning, who solidified his role as QB2 behind Joe Burrow last season, looked shaky under pressure and lacked the sharpness fans were hoping to see during this critical tune-up stretch. Though his job isn’t immediately in jeopardy, continued struggles could invite a fresh round of evaluation—especially with the next preseason game against the Washington Commanders on the horizon.

One unexpected bright spot came in the form of Desmond Ridder, signed recently for emergency depth. The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback stepped in late and provided a much-needed spark, throwing a touchdown and showing poise in the pocket. Ridder’s performance was limited in scope, but it was enough to suggest he may be more than just a camp body.

With just a couple weeks left before final roster decisions are made, the Bengals’ coaching staff will be keeping a close eye on how both quarterbacks perform moving forward. While Browning still holds the backup job, another underwhelming showing—particularly against Washington—could open the door for a deeper conversation about who gives Cincinnati the most reliable option behind Burrow.

For now, the backup spot remains Browning’s to lose. But the margin for error is getting thinner.