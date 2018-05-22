EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B.’s ‘Be Careful’ Video Lead Talks How Faith (And Instagram) Led Him To Work With Her

On Monday, Cardi B. dropped her video for ‘Be Careful.’ The video had a Kill Bill motif and featured male model, Keith Carlos, who played Offset or Cardi B.’s lover in the music video. Carlos spoke exclusively to Hello Beautiful and gave us all the details on the video shoot.

HB: How did you get cast for this role?

KC: Someone from Cari B’s team sent me a DM the night prior. I believe it was around 11pm. I was out to dinner with my family when I saw the message/request. Honestly, at first I didn’t pay it much attention, I just assumed that it wasn’t legitimate. This sort of thing happens from time to time but its almost always playing a joke or making some outlandish attempt to catfish me or get my attention through lying about an opportunity. After checking into it further, and confirming that it was a legitimate source, I responded. From that point it was a fairly quick process: things were confirmed and I was set to shoot the following day. This is the first time I’ve ever booked a job of this magnitude through social media, it was absolutely unexpected. However, I couldn’t be happier about the outcome, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity.

HB: Did you know when you booked the gig what it was for?

KC: I knew that it was a music video, it was shooting in Lancaster at the “Kill Bill Church”, and that I had to be there at 4AM. Outside of that all that I really knew for sure was that I had to be ok with at some point throughout the day, crawling into a casket, and playing dead. The idea of acting dead, while also laying in a casket at an altar isn’t something I’d have ever thought I’d get paid for. That’s the beauty of this business, never a shortage of crazy new experiences to be had. Caption This A post shared by K E I T H C A R L O S (@keithcarlos) on May 22, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

HB: What was it like playing the lead lover of Cardi B.?

KC: I’ve always been a fan of Cardi B, I respect women that hustle, and admire anyone who has the resilience and perseverance to achieve the level of success that she has. There are a lot of things in life that one cannot truly relate to unless they’ve experienced it first hand. She and I both grew up in rough neighborhoods, and neither of us are strangers to hardship. It’s always inspiring to partake in an “underdogs victory.” It’s incredible to witness someone like Cardi B beat the odds and build an empire through relentless dedication and faith. For me, it is always an honor to work with people such as this. There are a million ways to the top, yet every way requires three things; faith, perseverance, and relentlessness, I applaud anyone who carries these qualities, and consider myself fortunate to partake in their journey if and when the time presents itself. This time, it presented itself in a music video, and I am grateful.

HB: How did you prepare for the music video?

KC: I went to bed as soon as I could because I had to be up at 2:30am in order to make it to location on time.

HB: What is your favorite part of the video?

KC: I got to hold Cardi B’s hand at the altar… I think I may be the only man in the world that can say that.

HB: You were styled by Kollin Carter and draped out in an all-black designer look. Was there anything uncomfortable about the clothes?

KC: The clothes were all top of the line designer, so for the most part it was comfortable. My only complaint would be that it was an extremely hot day, upper 90’s at least, so with all the layers, in addition to the wardrobe all being black, I was sweating.

HB: For a lot of the video, you had to stand at an altar or in a coffin – how did that dichotomy make you feel?

KC: I found the storyline to be really intriguing and definitely unique,”death at the altar,” so to speak. I mean, sadly in todays world, a lot of people do view marriage in that way.

HB: What was it like working with a predominantly female team? (Jora Frantzis as Director, Rose Krane as Producer, and Cardi B. as lead?)

KC: I love working with motivated, dedicated, hard-working visionaries. Cardi B. and her team are definitely that. The fact that they are all woman doesn’t hurt either.

HB: What was the best part of the experience?

When it comes to the entertainment business, every opportunity is a new and exciting experience. I don’t know if there is really ever a specific moment that is the “best.” From start to finish, every job is an accomplishment and something to really soak up and appreciate. I can now check off “working with Cardi B” from my bucket list. I’d say that in itself, is my favorite part.

HB: You were also the first male winner of America’s Next Top Model! Anything you want to tell your fans?

KC: I want my fans to know that anything and everything is possible. The first step is loving and believing in yourself. Only those who see the invisible can achieve the impossible. Follow @MakeitHappen203 on Instagram for more inspiration from me. loving

HB: What’s next for you, Keith?

My brother, and business partner Matthew Stephen Smith and I are currently in pre-production for our first television show, Role Models . The premise of this show focuses on humanitarianism. Through brand/ company endorsements we plan to create real world “product placement” scenarios to positively impact communities and individuals around the world. There are so many “Role Models” out there in the world today that just don’t have the platforms that we have been blessed to acquire. We feel it is time to not only seek out those Role Models but also allow them to use our platform so that they may bring more awareness to the areas in which they could really use our (the worlds) help. Through endorsement, we are able to give back in unique, cool, and interactive ways. Through the distribution of the show, we will hopefully ignite and inspire positive change through enriched participation. Follow @RoleModelsWW for more and to support! KC:non-scriptedreal

You can watch the whole video below!

