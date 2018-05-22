R. Kelly Accuser Sues Entertainer For Allegedly Giving Her An STD

In the midst of #muterkelly, another young woman has come out against the R&B singer claiming he initiated “unwanted sexual contact” with her and exposed her to herpes. Faith Rodgers, who was 19 at the time she and R. Kelly allegedly shared a sexual relationship, filed suit against the disgraced entertainer for sexual battery, false imprisonment and failure to disclose and STD, TMZ reports.

Rodgers reportedly met Kelly, in 2017, after a San Antonio performance. He allegedly flew Rodgers out to NYC for another one of his concerts, after which they engaged in “abusive sex.” According to documents, Kelly would keep her locked away for hours at a time as punishment if she didn’t fulfill his sexual needs. She also claims he mentally and physically abused her.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Rodgers said Kelly insisted she call him “Daddy,” despite that fact Kelly didn’t act like a 51-year-old man.

“He doesn’t act his age. You feel like, I’m chillin’ with somebody I went to high school with,” she described.

Rodgers alleges Kelly recorded her without her consent and referenced the other woman in his alleged sex cult.

“He goes on to tell me that he raises five women. Some of them had been with him for 15 years,” she said. “And he basically was trying to make it seem like it was a family thing. He described these women as being his family. Then he goes on to tell me, ‘You know what? I love you because you remind me of them.’”

Rodgers hopes her story serves as a cautionary tale to other young women who might encounter the alleged sex deviant. “And he’s gonna do the exact same thing. But it could get worse. You know, I chose to walk away. What about the ones who don’t walk away?”

This is just the latest protest against the Chocolate Factory singer. Kelly’s music was recently removed from Spotify’s curated playlists as well as certain venues cancelling his shows.

Celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o, Kerry Washington and Ava Duvernay joined the social media boycott #muterkelly in hopes of turning the tide on the movement. Kelly’s unforgivable behavior dates back to the early 90s. Alas, is his time finally up?

Watch the disturbing interview, here.

