Jamie Foxx To Host The 2018 BET Awards

Foxx is hosting for the second time in his career.

Floyd Mayweather At Rehab

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Jamie Foxx is going to be hosting the BET Awards for a second time this year. Foxx, a Academy Award and Grammy award-winner will be the lead emcee when the show takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 24.

The first time Foxx hosted was in 2009, days after Michael Jackson unexpectedly passed away. The show doubled as an all-star tribute to the late King of Pop. Last year’s show was hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones and was filled with memorable moments from Bruno MarsMary J. BligeMigos and New Edition, who were bestowed the lifetime achievement award.

DJ Khaled leads the 2018 nominees slate with six nods, including album of the year, two for best collaboration (“Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller; “Top Off” with Jay-Z, Future and Beyoncé) and video of the year. Kendrick Lamar follows close behind with five nominations, while SZA and Migos each have four.

Jamie Foxx To Host The 2018 BET Awards was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Photos
