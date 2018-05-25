Entertainment
KANYE WEST: Disturbing Album Cover

Yesterday, Kanye West tweeted the cover image of the album he produced for Pusha-TDaytona. It’s a disturbing photo taken in 2006 from inside Whitney Houston’s Atlanta mansion bathroom. It’s littered with drugs and paraphernalia.

Pusha-T revealed details about the artwork. The National Enquirer published the photo. Kanye paid 85-grand for the worldwide rights to use it on the album cover.

New York City radio host Angie Martinez interviewed Pusha-T, who recalled Kanye’s after-midnight call from a blocked number, (quote) “Hey, I think that we should change the artwork. This is what people need to see to go with this music. Imma pay for that.” (New York Post)

  • Kanye achieved what he wanted: we’re talking about him because of shock value.
  • Such poor taste. Whitney died in a bathroom. As did her daughter, Bobbi Kristina.
  • What’s with Kanye’s fascination around death? He teased placing a photo on his album cover of his late mother’s plastic surgeon.
  • Back in 2006, Whitney’s private bathroom looked dirtier than a public bathroom at a roadside gas station.
  • Years before the photo was taken, Whitney famously told  Diane Sawyer, (quote) “Let’s get one thing straight: Crack is cheap. I make too much money to ever smoke crack. OK? We don’t do crack. Crack is whack.”
