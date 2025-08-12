Sidewalk project complete to provide safer route for Colerain High students

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Colerain High School Students Gain Safer Route to School with New Sidewalks

Students at Colerain High School will now be able to walk to school more safely thanks to the recent installation of sidewalks along Pippin Road and Joseph Road. The much-needed improvements come just in time for the start of the new school year on Monday, August 18, and are being celebrated as a win for student safety and community infrastructure.

Previously, students walking to and from school had to travel along the shoulder of these busy roads—an ongoing safety concern for families and school officials alike. The new sidewalks provide a dedicated, protected path, offering peace of mind to both parents and pedestrians.

The project was made possible through over $368,000 in funding, entirely covered by grants from Hamilton County and Metro, making it a cost-free improvement for the local school district.

To mark the occasion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., giving community members, students, and local leaders the chance to celebrate this important step forward.

As Colerain High School prepares to welcome students back to class, the addition of these sidewalks highlights a meaningful investment in student well-being and community connectivity.