Listen Live
News

5 Places To Find Unique Bengals Gear

Here are five top spots to find the best Cincinnati Bengals gear to show your stripes on game day.

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight


Whether you’re a lifelong Cincinnati Bengals fan or just jumping on the bandwagon to cheer for stars like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, decking yourself out in team gear is a must. From jerseys to hats, tailgating accessories to collectibles, there are plenty of places to score authentic Bengals merchandise. Here are five top spots to find the best Cincinnati Bengals gear to show your stripes on game day.

Ja' Marr Chase a National Football League player of the...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Official Bengals Pro Shop at Paycor Stadium

Firstly, the Bengals Pro Shop at Paycor Stadium offers exclusive Cincinnati Bengals gear. Located at 1 Paycor Stadium, it’s open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can find unique jerseys, hats, and collectibles. For instance, autographed Joe Burrow jerseys and limited-edition AFC North Champions apparel stand out. Moreover, the shop stocks vintage-inspired items, perfect for die-hard fans. However, it’s closed on Sundays, so plan accordingly.

BlaCk OWned Outerwear in Downtown Cincinnati

Related Stories

Additionally, BlaCk OWned Outerwear, at 824 Elm Street, provides distinctive Bengals merchandise. This Black-owned business, next to BlaCk Coffee Lounge, offers custom-designed Bengals jackets and tees. Consequently, their bold, urban-inspired apparel appeals to fans seeking standout pieces. For example, their “Wakanda” Bengals hoodie blends team pride with cultural flair. Despite recent vandalism, the shop remains a fan favorite. Furthermore, supporting this local gem helps the community thrive.

Cincy Shirts for Retro Bengals Gear

Meanwhile, Cincy Shirts, with locations in Hyde Park and Loveland, specializes in retro Bengals designs. Their vintage-inspired tees feature legends like Boomer Esiason. Also, they offer custom Bengals apparel, ideal for unique gameday looks. Therefore, fans looking for nostalgic gear will love their selection. Additionally, online ordering makes shopping convenient.

Rally House for Diverse Options

Finally, Rally House, with multiple Cincinnati locations, offers a wide range of Bengals gear. From Ja’Marr Chase jerseys to quirky tailgating accessories, they have it all. Moreover, their 2025 Sideline Collection includes exclusive hats and polos. Thus, Rally House is perfect for fans wanting variety and style.

5 Places To Find Unique Bengals Gear  was originally published on wiznation.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close