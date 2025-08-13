Listen Live
Cincinnati Bengals Chase Brown: A Rising Star

Published on August 13, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Chase Brown Emerging as Centerpiece in Bengals’ Revamped Offense

After a breakout 2024 season, Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown is no longer flying under the radar. Racking up 1,350 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns, Brown proved he’s not just a promising young player — he’s a game-changer.

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher didn’t hold back in his praise, calling Brown a “top-10 back in the league,” and emphasizing that the offense in 2025 will revolve around getting the ball into his hands. “We’ve got something special in Chase,” Pitcher said. “Now it’s about putting him in position to take over games.”

In response, the Bengals coaching staff has retooled their run scheme, tailoring it specifically to Brown’s strengths — a mix of vision, explosiveness, and underrated receiving ability. The revamped approach aims to not only amplify Brown’s production but also open up opportunities for the team’s other offensive weapons, including Joe Burrow’s arsenal of elite pass-catchers.

While Brown will be a focal point, the Bengals are looking to build a multi-dimensional offense capable of adapting and attacking from all angles. With eyes set firmly on a deep postseason run, the balance between ground dominance and aerial firepower could be key to unlocking the team’s full potential.

If 2024 was Chase Brown’s coming-out party, 2025 could be his takeover tour — and the Bengals are all in.

