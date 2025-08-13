Listen Live
Ye’s Yeezy.com Returns With $20 Slides For Sale

Published on August 13, 2025

Concert For Diana
Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

Ye Relaunches Yeezy.com with New $20 Slides Amid Controversies and Artist Feuds

After a period of silence and a temporary shutdown, Ye has officially relaunched Yeezy.com, surprising fans with an array of new products — including $20 slides that quickly stirred buzz online. The revamped site showcases a variety of fresh Yeezy-branded items such as the YS-01 slides, Yeezy Pods (PD-01), SL-01 slides, as well as high heels and boots, all available for direct purchase.

The unexpected drop comes during a turbulent year for Ye, marked by ongoing controversies, public feuds, and unpredictable music releases. Among the most notable spats was a falling out with fellow rapper Playboi Carti, who reportedly leaked a track featuring NBA YoungBoy in retaliation after tensions escalated between the two artists.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ye featured his daughter North West on a recent song — a move that reportedly received Kim Kardashian’s approval, despite past disagreements. The collaboration not only generated media attention but also deepened the rift with Carti, who took issue with the inclusion.

While Ye’s musical direction remains erratic, his fashion brand appears to be taking a more grounded approach with affordable pricing and minimalist designs that echo the early Yeezy aesthetic. The reemergence of Yeezy.com suggests Ye is once again focusing on reclaiming control over his brand — and the narrative.

Whether this marks the beginning of a creative resurgence or simply another chapter in Ye’s unpredictable journey remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Yeezy is back — and Ye is still stirring conversation in every corner of culture.

