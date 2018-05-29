TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: Santa Fe Students Return To School

Students are returning to Santa Fe High School today for the first time since the May 18th shooting which killed 10 people.

The school intends to finish out the year and begin the healing process. The first students to arrive at the school today are those who were in the art wing when the gunman opened fire. They will be offered special counseling before the rest of the student body arrives two hours later. The rest of the day will include a special assembly to honor the lives that were lost.

New security measures will also be in place. There will be only one entrance and one exit. All students will have to show identification and will be allowed to bring one parent or guardian along if they’d like. Additional law enforcement will also be on hand. (KTRK-TV)

Fasho Thoughts:

Today is the first step in the healing process.

It’s terribly sad that these kids have to go through this.

Hopefully this is the last school shooting we hear about for a long time.

