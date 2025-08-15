Mariah Carey Scores Her First New No. 1 In Almost Two Decades

Source: Justin E Palmer / Getty

Mariah Carey Dominates the Adult R&B Airplay Chart with “Type Dangerous”

Mariah Carey has long been a queen of the charts, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. The legendary vocalist is back in full force with her upcoming album Here For It All, and her new single, “Type Dangerous,” is making a statement.

The song has rocketed to the No. 1 spot on the Adult R&B Airplay chart, marking Carey’s third time at the top of the prestigious ranking. It’s a significant achievement for an artist whose career has spanned decades, with “Type Dangerous” giving her a fresh foothold in today’s music scene.

This latest chart-topping moment follows two of Carey’s previous No. 1 hits: “We Belong Together” (2005) and “Fly Like a Bird” (2006). However, “Type Dangerous” holds special significance as it’s Carey’s first No. 1 on this chart in 19 years — a major milestone that underscores her enduring relevance in the industry.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

What’s even more impressive is that this marks her first No. 1 hit on any of Billboard’s airplay charts in nearly two decades, excluding her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which has its own year-round reign.

Mariah’s ability to continually evolve and resonate with new generations of listeners is evident not only in the success of “Type Dangerous” but also in her ongoing impact across various Billboard rankings. The song is performing exceptionally well on the Hot R&B Songs chart, cementing her place as a consistent force in modern R&B.

But that’s not all. Carey has also been collaborating with other artists, further expanding her sound and reach. Her recent collaboration with Shenseea and Kehlani on “Sugar Sweet” is another testament to her adaptability, as she seamlessly blends her iconic voice with new musical influences.

As Carey prepares for the release of Here For It All, her loyal fanbase and critics alike are eager to see where she takes her musical journey next. One thing’s for certain: Mariah Carey is still here, and she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.