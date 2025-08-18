Cincinnati Woman Arrested After Wrong-Way Crash

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Ohio Woman Arrested After Wrong-Way Crash with Indiana State Trooper

In a dangerous and startling incident over the weekend, an Ohio woman was arrested after driving the wrong way on Interstate 74 in Dearborn County, Indiana, and crashing into a state trooper’s vehicle. The driver, identified as Erin Dowers, is now facing serious charges following the high-risk event.

Authorities say the incident occurred when Dowers began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-74 — a perilous situation that immediately drew the attention of Indiana State Police. One trooper attempted to intercept and stop her vehicle, but the situation escalated when Dowers collided with the trooper’s car.

Despite the crash, Dowers continued her reckless path down the highway until she was eventually stopped by another responding trooper. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported during the incident, though the potential for a tragic outcome was high.

Following the stop, Dowers was found to be intoxicated. She was promptly arrested and is now facing charges including Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) and Reckless Driving.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired driving. Wrong-way crashes are among the most deadly types of traffic collisions, often leaving little time for other drivers or law enforcement to react. Thanks to the swift action of Indiana State Police, a potentially fatal situation was brought under control without loss of life.

Let this serve as a crucial reminder: if you plan to drink, do not drive. The risks aren’t worth it — not to yourself, and certainly not to others on the road.