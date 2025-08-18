Offset Admits He “Screwed Up” His Marriage to Cardi B

Source: Joshua Applegate / Getty

In a moment of rare vulnerability, rapper Offset is opening up about his high-profile marriage to fellow superstar Cardi B, admitting that he made mistakes that deeply affected their relationship.

The Migos rapper recently spoke candidly about the ups and downs of their marriage, publicly taking accountability and saying, “I screwed up.” His words come after years of a rocky relationship that has played out under the harsh glare of public scrutiny — including breakups, reconciliations, and cheating allegations.

Offset’s admission isn’t just tabloid fodder — it’s part of a larger conversation about accountability, growth, and what it takes to repair a relationship in the public eye. “When you’re in the spotlight, every mistake feels magnified,” he said. “But I can’t blame the fame. I made bad choices, and I hurt someone I love.”

Cardi B and Offset first tied the knot in 2017 and share two children together. Over the years, their relationship has weathered infidelity rumors and public fallouts, with Cardi even filing for divorce at one point before the couple reconciled.

Offset now says he’s committed to doing the work to earn back trust and be the partner Cardi deserves. “I’ve been growing up, learning to move differently, and realizing what really matters at the end of the day — my family,” he shared.

While neither Offset nor Cardi B has confirmed the current status of their relationship following his latest comments, fans are watching closely. Many have praised Offset for his honesty, while others remain cautious, waiting to see actions that back up the words.

In the world of celebrity relationships, it’s easy to get caught up in drama. But Offset’s recent admission shows that behind the fame, real people are wrestling with real emotions — and sometimes, real regrets.

Whether this marks a new chapter for the couple or simply a moment of reflection, one thing is clear: Offset is owning his past, and that’s a step toward whatever comes next.