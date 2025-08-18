Mariah Carey Says Her Kids “Have Their Own Taste” in Music

Mariah Carey’s Kids Skip Her Music — But She’s Still “Here For It All” With Upcoming Album

Source: Katja Ogrin / Getty

Mariah Carey may be one of the most iconic voices in music history, but at home, she’s just “Mom” — and her kids have their own playlists.

In a recent interview, the pop legend revealed that her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, aren’t exactly belting out “Hero” or “We Belong Together” around the house. Instead, they’re tuned in to the voices of the next generation.

“Roe loves Olivia Rodrigo, and Roc loves Sabrina Carpenter,” Carey shared.

Despite not having her kids as superfans, Mariah is fully in creative mode as she gears up to release her 16th studio album, titled “Here For It All”, which is set to drop on September 26.

What started as a handful of tracks quickly evolved into a fuller project.

“I initially had four songs, but then I was like, ‘Why not make it an album?’ So now it’s around six songs,” Carey explained.

The upcoming project promises some surprises, including potential collaborations and remixes. One particularly exciting prospect is a duet with Anderson .Paak, aiming for a rich, Seventies R&B vibe that could blend classic soul with modern flair.

As for whether she’ll take the new album on tour? Carey remains undecided.

“We will have to see about that. It is the 16th record. I am happy about that,” she said.

Whether or not the tour materializes, “Here For It All” represents yet another chapter in a storied career that continues to evolve — even if it’s not always playing on her kids’ speakers. Mariah may not be their current favorite, but she’s still hitting all the right notes with fans who’ve been there since day one.

Stay tuned for more on the album as the release date approaches — Mariah may not be on repeat at home, but she’s definitely still in the game.