Tiffany Haddish Says She Is Qualified To Be President

Tiffany Haddish “Runs for President” with Hilariously Offbeat Campaign on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Tiffany Haddish is throwing her hat into the political ring — sort of.

During a wildly entertaining appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian and actress announced a spoof presidential run, packed with the kind of off-the-wall ideas and razor-sharp satire only she could deliver. And according to Haddish? She’s at least as qualified as Donald Trump.

In classic Tiffany fashion, her “platform” mixed clever cultural commentary with laugh-out-loud absurdity. Among her policy proposals:

Requiring credit scores on dating profiles — because love should come with a financial background check.

on dating profiles — because love should come with a financial background check. Forcing Subway to finally offer pastrami sandwiches — a culinary justice issue, clearly.

to finally offer — a culinary justice issue, clearly. Accepting old gift cards as valid tax payments — because who really uses the last $3.12 on a Chili’s card anyway?

She even suggested moving the nation’s capital to Hankinson, North Dakota, and abolishing the expectation of being on time to dinner parties. (“If I said 7, I meant 8:15 — respectfully.”)

One of her more out-there ideas? Launching an Elevator Big Talk initiative — presumably to replace awkward small talk — and replacing food delivery robots with sex robots, for reasons left to the imagination.

Tiffany’s slogan says it all:

“We Mind Our Own (Damn) Business.”

While it’s all delivered with her signature comedic flair, Haddish’s faux campaign cleverly highlights how chaotic, performative, and sometimes downright strange real-world politics can be. It’s not a serious presidential bid — but it is seriously funny.

Whether she’s on stage, in a movie, or pretending to run the country, Tiffany Haddish continues to prove one thing: she’s in a league of her own — and we’d definitely watch that debate.