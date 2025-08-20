Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Kid ‘N Play to Be Inducted Into National Hip-Hop Museum Hall of Fame

The National Hip-Hop Museum (NHHM) is set to honor a new class of Hall of Fame inductees, and among the iconic names being celebrated this year are the legendary duo Kid ‘N Play. The induction ceremony will take place at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington, D.C., on August 23rd, and will be the highlight of a weeklong celebration of hip-hop culture.

Known for their upbeat style, infectious energy, and unforgettable high-top fades, Christopher Reid (Kid) and Christopher Martin (Play) helped define a generation of hip-hop in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s through music, dance, and film. Now, they’re getting their well-deserved flowers.

“We’re certainly humbled by the honor and we’re looking forward to being a part of the celebration,” said Reid, reflecting on the milestone moment.

The NHHM isn’t stopping at just a ceremony — the pre-induction week will include a variety of fan-focused events like an open mic freestyle session, a dance party, and an interactive exhibit that dives into the cultural impact of hip-hop legends.

Museum founder Jeremy Beaver emphasized the significance of the location and community partnerships:

“Bringing a week-long activation, interactive exhibit, and The National Hip-Hop Honors to the Historic Woolly Mammoth Theatre is an amazing partnership that we’re excited about,” he said, shouting out collaborators Downtown DC BID and Woolly Mammoth Theatre.

As hip-hop continues to celebrate its 50+ years of influence, events like this serve as a powerful reminder of the genre’s enduring legacy and cultural importance. With Kid ‘N Play stepping into the Hall of Fame spotlight, it’s not just a celebration of their music — it’s a recognition of their impact on style, cinema, and the joyful spirit of hip-hop.

Mark your calendars: August 23rd is more than an induction — it’s a celebration of a movement.