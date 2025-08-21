Snoop Dogg Auctions Off Burnt Blunts For $148K

Source: Jason Mowry / Getty

Snoop Dogg’s “Ashes to Art” Collection Turns Smoke into Gold—Literally

Snoop Dogg has once again proven that when it comes to cannabis culture and creative expression, he’s in a lane of his own. His latest art collaboration, “Ashes to Art,” has taken the art world by storm—selling for eye-popping numbers and turning smoke, ash, and roaches into high-priced collectibles.

The standout piece? A work featuring Snoop’s 1993 LAPD mugshot, scorched with marijuana ash and sealed with a roach he personally smoked. That singular slice of hip-hop and cannabis history sold for a staggering $70,000.

Created in collaboration with artist Erica Kovitz, the collection included seven original pieces, each blending resin, pigment, glitter, and—yes—actual cannabis remnants smoked by Snoop Dogg himself. It’s part street art, part cannabis ritual, and fully Snoop.

Other top sellers in the collection included:

"DoggyStyle Decoded" – Featuring an original Doggystyle CD, a smoked joint tip, and a metal ashtray, this nostalgic-meets-novelty piece sold for $16,500.

– Featuring an original Doggystyle CD, a smoked joint tip, and a metal ashtray, this nostalgic-meets-novelty piece sold for . “Golden Hour Cipher” – A luxurious piece displaying three roach ends framed in gold, which fetched $12,500.

Additional works, including “Tiphany Smokes,” “Orange Chill,” “Pocket High Emerald,” and “White Whisper,” continued the theme of fusing weed culture with art-world elegance, each bringing in thousands and further cementing the value of Snoop’s weed-as-art concept.

Far from a gimmick, Ashes to Art reflects the rapper’s deep connection to cannabis culture, his legendary status in hip-hop, and his ability to transform even the remnants of a smoke session into a cultural statement.

Snoop isn’t just blazing trails—he’s turning them into collector’s items.