Bengals Projected To Be A Playoff Team This Season

Bengals Eye Playoff Redemption as Burrow, Offense Shine in Preseason

After back-to-back seasons of missing the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals are entering the 2025 NFL season with a chip on their shoulder — and a clear mission: return to postseason glory while capitalizing on the prime of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

With Burrow healthy and commanding the huddle, the offense is showing early signs of dominance. Key weapons like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and newly added tight end Mike Gesicki have looked sharp in preseason action, reminding fans and analysts alike of the explosive potential this unit holds when firing on all cylinders.

But while the offense appears ready to roll, the defensive side of the ball has raised some red flags. Under new defensive coordinator Al Golden, the unit has stumbled in early matchups, struggling with consistency and coverage — a worrying trend if the Bengals hope to contend deep into the season.

Despite those defensive concerns, optimism remains strong among analysts. NFL Network’s Adam Rank has the Bengals finishing 11-6, while Ali Bhanpuri predicts a solid 10-7 campaign — both projections putting the Bengals back into playoff territory.

The message is clear: the pressure is on. With Burrow entering his prime years, Cincinnati must make the most of its championship window. Anything less than a playoff berth will be seen as a missed opportunity for a team loaded with offensive talent and postseason experience.

As the season approaches, the Bengals aren’t just looking to compete — they’re looking to make a statement. The AFC is stacked, but Cincinnati has the pieces to punch back into relevance and remind the league they’re not done yet.

The road to redemption starts now.

