Two Men Arrested After Breaking Into Paycor Stadium

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Two men are facing charges after a break-in at Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to reports, Kaleb Truong and Alex Winegeart were arrested following the incident. Court documents reveal that Truong was caught in the act while attempting to steal a barbecue smoker from the stadium. Authorities say a K-9 unit played a key role in his capture.

Details surrounding Winegeart’s arrest were not fully outlined in court records, but both men were charged with breaking and entering. They are currently being held without bond until their upcoming court appearances.

The unusual case has raised eyebrows among locals, with many questioning what motivated the attempted theft — especially targeting a barbecue smoker from an NFL stadium.