Listen Live
Local

Powerball Jackpot Soars To $815 Million, 10th-Largest In History

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight

Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million, 10th-Largest in History

US-LIFESTYLE-LOTTERY-GAMING
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a staggering $815 million after 38 consecutive drawings failed to produce a grand prize winner.

In the most recent drawing, two lucky tickets sold in Georgia and Texas matched all five white balls, earning each player a $1 million prize.

The next drawing for the massive $815 million jackpot will take place on Wednesday, August 27, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Matt Strawn, Powerball product group chair and CEO of the Iowa Lottery, highlighted the buzz surrounding the game:
“The excitement of playing for a colossal Powerball jackpot is back!”

This jackpot now ranks as the 10th-largest in Powerball history, trailing the record-breaking $2.04 billion prize won in California in November 2022.

With the jackpot climbing and anticipation building nationwide, millions of hopeful players will be tuning in Wednesday night to see if fortune finally strikes.

Related Tags

California Georgia Getty powerball powerball jackpot

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close