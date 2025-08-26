Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million, 10th-Largest in History

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a staggering $815 million after 38 consecutive drawings failed to produce a grand prize winner.

In the most recent drawing, two lucky tickets sold in Georgia and Texas matched all five white balls, earning each player a $1 million prize.

The next drawing for the massive $815 million jackpot will take place on Wednesday, August 27, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Matt Strawn, Powerball product group chair and CEO of the Iowa Lottery, highlighted the buzz surrounding the game:

“The excitement of playing for a colossal Powerball jackpot is back!”

This jackpot now ranks as the 10th-largest in Powerball history, trailing the record-breaking $2.04 billion prize won in California in November 2022.

With the jackpot climbing and anticipation building nationwide, millions of hopeful players will be tuning in Wednesday night to see if fortune finally strikes.