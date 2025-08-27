Listen Live
Winton Woods Schools: Temporary Closures Announced

Crews Work To Restore Water After Main Breaks Close Winton Woods Schools

Published on August 27, 2025

Workers Repair Water Main Break
Source: UCG / Getty

Water Main Breaks Force Closures at Winton Woods South Campus and Greenhills Community Building

Two water main breaks in Greenhills, Ohio have led to temporary closures impacting several Winton Woods schools.

District officials announced that students enrolled in Project Success and those attending the Primary, Elementary, and Intermediate schools will not have classes on Wednesday. However, all other Winton Woods schools, campuses, and facilities remain open and will continue operating on their normal schedules.

The closures are tied to water main issues at both the Winton Woods South Campus and the Greenhills Community Building. Crews are currently working to address the situation.

In a statement, district officials encouraged community members to report any spelling or grammatical errors in the announcement, while also inviting readers to share photos or videos of breaking news stories to help keep the community informed.

