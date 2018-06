VOLCANO: 25 Dead In Guatemala

At least 25 people are dead and more are missing after a volcano violently erupted in Guatemala.

The Fuego volcano, which is located about 25 miles from the capital Guatemala City, is one of Latin America’s most active volcanoes and last erupted in 1974 but caused no deaths. Yesterday’s eruption is said to be Guatemala’s most devastating since 1902 when another volcano killed thousands.

The Fuego volcano sent massive amounts of lava, rock and ash into the air and down the mountainside, destroying nearby homes and burying people inside. Hundreds are injured and the death toll is expected to rise. The country’s president, Jimmy Morales, and declared three days of national mourning. (Fox News)

Fasho Thoughts:

This volcano had spewed some ash and gas earlier this year, but this explosion was not expected.

The volcano in Hawaii is still erupting. The earth must be angry.

It’s very scary to live near a volcano.

