UC Bearcats Fall to Nebraska in Season Opener at Arrowhead

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The UC Bearcats kicked off their season in a high-profile matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. In a nail-biter that came down to the final minutes, Nebraska secured a 20-17 win after a clutch interception by Malcolm Hartzog Jr.

The game wasn’t just about football — it was a star-studded event. Cameras caught Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Jason Kelce watching the action together in the stands, a moment that immediately lit up social media.

For Travis and Jason Kelce, the game carried extra weight. Both brothers are UC alumni and have been outspoken supporters of the Bearcats since leaving the program for the NFL. Through their hit podcast, New Heights, the Kelces often reflect on their time in Cincinnati and continue to shine a spotlight on the university.

While the Bearcats couldn’t pull off the win, the season opener delivered plenty of drama on the field and attention off of it, setting the stage for an exciting year ahead.