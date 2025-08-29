Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Karrueche Tran Opens Up About Dating Life

Actress and model Karrueche Tran recently sat down on What’s Next w/ J. Ryan, where she offered some insight into her current dating life. Tran confirmed that she is dating and, more importantly, enjoying herself. She emphasized that she’s in a good place personally and only invests in relationships that bring her happiness and contentment.

The update comes as rumors continue to swirl around her connection to NFL legend and coach Deion Sanders. Since February, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, fueling speculation about a possible romance. Tran has also been seen in videos highlighting Sanders’ ongoing health journey.

In a particularly candid YouTube video, Tran revealed that Sanders has been battling bladder cancer and has undergone surgery to have his bladder removed. Her appearance in the video was viewed by many as a sign of strong emotional support during a difficult time for Sanders.

While Tran hasn’t confirmed the full details of her relationship with Sanders, her openness about prioritizing happiness — alongside her public support for him — has fans paying close attention to where things may go next.