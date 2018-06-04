President Donald Trump Says He Can Pardon Himself

Photo by

President Donald Trump Says He Can Pardon Himself

President Donald J. Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Donald Trump did not collude with Russians, but if he did, he wants America to know that he has the absolute right to pardon himself.

On Monday, Trump took to Twitter to explain how he could pardon himself once special counsel Robert Mueller found him guilty of being the worst president in American history.

“As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!” the president tweeted.

Because the president can’t stop talking about Mueller and his investigation, he went on to say that the whole Russia investigation was “UNCONSTITUTIONAL” but said he would “play the game” because he has “done nothing wrong,” CNN reports.

Trump forgot to acknowledge that the man with the angry vendetta (Mueller) was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who was appointed by Trump.

Also, shout out Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for making the president look like the smartest man in the White House. On Sunday, Giuliani continued his press tour of appearing on television and not knowing what the fuck he’s talking about. During an appearance on ABC’s This Week, the former New York City mayor noted that he doesn’t know what the fuck is going on in the White House or with the president and a potential pardon.

“He has no intention of pardoning himself,” Giuliani said. “It would be an open question. I think it would probably get answered by, gosh, that’s what the Constitution says, and if you want to change it, change it. But yes.”

 

READ MORE: TheRoot.com

Article Courtesy of The Root

First and Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Photos
