NFL Top 100: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Is No. 4

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

The NFL has officially dropped the complete “Top 100 Players of 2025” list, and the Arizona Cardinals have reason to celebrate — three of their own have earned a spot among the league’s elite. While it’s a positive nod to the talent developing in the desert, the road ahead won’t be easy.

In total, the Cardinals are set to face 37 players from the Top 100 list during the upcoming season. That’s more than one-third of the entire list — a clear sign that the 2025 schedule is stacked with elite competition.

Among the high-profile opponents is WR Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals — a dynamic playmaker and one of the NFL’s most feared offensive weapons. Chase headlines a group of stars who will pose major challenges for the Cardinals’ defense this year.

While the full list of the 37 opposing Top 100 players is extensive, it includes a mix of MVP candidates, Pro Bowlers, and breakout stars across every position. That means Arizona’s roster — including its own Top 100 standouts — will need to step up in a big way.

As fans count down to kickoff, this release adds more fuel to the fire. Can the Cardinals rise to the challenge? With talent on both sides of the ball, they’ll have a chance to prove they belong among the league’s best — one game at a time.

Stay tuned for weekly matchups, in-depth previews, and how the Cardinals plan to slow down the NFL’s elite all season long.