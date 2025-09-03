Cardi B Teases New Song And Tour Following Court Room Victory

Source: YouTube / Atlantic Records

Cardi B Teases New Track ‘Bodega Baddie’ After Courtroom Win — Album & Tour Incoming

Cardi B is back in her bag — and possibly her next era — after celebrating a courtroom victory with fans in the most Cardi way possible: by dropping a sneak listen of a brand-new track, “Bodega Baddie,” on TikTok.

The fiery teaser has fans buzzing, with many speculating that “Bodega Baddie” will be the next official single from her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I the Drama, set to drop October 3. While Cardi hasn’t fully confirmed the single release just yet, the snippet has already made waves across social media, hinting at another Bronx anthem loaded with punchlines and unapologetic energy.

Even more exciting? Rumors are swirling that the track might come with a visual, meaning we could be in for a full music video moment in true Cardi B fashion — glam, grit, and all.

Cardi also confirmed that she’s taking Am I the Drama on the road with a live tour, though details like dates, cities, and supporting acts are still under wraps. Given her history of high-energy performances and viral moments, fans can expect nothing short of a spectacle.

For now, Bardi Gang is watching TikTok on repeat and keeping an eye on her socials for an official drop date.

Mark your calendars: Am I the Drama arrives October 3, and if “Bodega Baddie” is any indication, this album might just shake the table.