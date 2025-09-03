Bronny James Celebrates Parker Whitfield’s 21st Birthday

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Bronny James Celebrates Girlfriend Parker Whitfield’s 21st Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute

Love is in the air for Bronny James and Parker Whitfield! The young couple melted hearts this week after Bronny took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday, writing a sweet and simple message: “Happy bday to my everything.”

The post, shared alongside photos of the two together, marked Parker’s 21st birthday, which she celebrated with a stylish poolside party complete with a custom fruit bar. She captioned one of her own posts playfully, calling the milestone moment “berry much legal.”

Bronny, the eldest son of NBA icon LeBron James, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year, making headlines not only for his career trajectory but also for his growing relationship with Parker. The pair first sparked romance rumors in August 2024, but made things Instagram-official on National Boyfriend Day, confirming what fans had already suspected.

Parker Whitfield, a junior at Spelman College, also comes from a star-studded family. Her parents, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré T. Whitfield, are both respected actors and proud parents — both shared touching birthday tributes to their daughter on social media, celebrating her growth, grace, and big day.

As Bronny settles into his rookie NBA season and Parker continues to shine in her own right, fans are loving this next-generation power couple — a mix of Hollywood legacy and basketball royalty.

Source: People.com