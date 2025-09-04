Listen Live
Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.7 Billion This Week

Powerball Jackpot Soars To $1.7 Billion After No Grand Prize Winner

Published on September 4, 2025

Powerball lottery
Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.7 Billion After No Grand Prize Winner — $1 Million Ticket Sold in Ohio!
The stakes just got even higher.
No one hit the $1.4 billion jackpot in the most recent Powerball drawing, but there’s still plenty of reason to celebrate — especially in Ohio, where a $1 million winning ticket was sold.

Winning Numbers Recap:
3, 16, 29, 61, 69
Powerball: 22
Power Play: 2X
While the grand prize slipped through players’ fingers yet again, multiple tickets across the country still brought in major prizes, including several $1 million and $2 million winners.

What’s Next?
The next Powerball jackpot—set for Saturday’s drawing—is now a staggering $1.7 billion, officially making it the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. If someone wins, they’ll have the option of taking the lump-sum cash value, which would still be an astronomical payout.

Want to Play? Here’s What to Know:
Ticket Cost: $2 per play
Odds of Hitting the Jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million
Where to Buy: Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A Word to the Wise:
Even though the odds of winning the jackpot are slim, millions of players continue to participate for a chance at life-changing money—and who can blame them? Just don’t forget to check your numbers carefully. That Ohio player who won $1 million surely didn’t!

Next Drawing: Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET
Jackpot: $1.7 Billion
Will you be the next big winner? Only time (and a little luck) will tell.

