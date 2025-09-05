Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Ja’Marr Chase Eyes Super Bowl as Bengals Enter New Season

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is setting his sights on the ultimate prize: a Super Bowl ring. After a dominant 2024 campaign where he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, Chase made it clear that team success outweighs any individual accolades.

“Every game is a must-win,” Chase emphasized, showcasing the championship mindset and accountability that have made him a cornerstone of the Bengals’ offense. His leadership continues to set the tone for a locker room hungry to take the next step.

Alongside Chase, fellow wideout Tee Higgins is entering the season with confidence, aiming to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards and provide another explosive option for quarterback Joe Burrow. On the other side of the ball, the Bengals’ defense—despite some rocky preseason outings—remains optimistic about finding their rhythm when it matters most.

Under head coach Zac Taylor, the Bengals have also retooled their training camp approach in hopes of solving their slow-start issue, a problem that has plagued them in recent years. With a revamped preparation strategy, a fired-up defense, and Chase leading the offensive charge, Cincinnati looks determined to make a deep playoff push.

The message from the Bengals’ locker room is clear: it’s Super Bowl or bust.